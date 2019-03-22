Police ask for help in hit-and-run investigation

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run.
Police said around 8:21 a.m. Saturday, there was a crash at the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Walnut Street where two vehicles collided. They said one was a black 2011 Chevy Camaro and the second was a dark-colored 1999 Ford pick-up truck pulling a trailer hauling a piece of equipment.
A caller reported the accident to Lumberton Communications and stated the driver of the black Camaro had run from the scene. The caller described the person as a black male wearing a large gold necklace.
Lumberton police would like the caller to contact officer Jordan Campbell at 910-671-3845. Also, anyone who witnessed the accident or saw the man leave the scene is also asked to contact officer Campbell.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.