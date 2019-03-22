One killed in crash on Highway 90 involving garbage truck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
The collision, which involved a garbage truck, happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Star Bluff Road. As of about 8:20 a.m., Casey said the roadway is shut down in both directions near the crash site.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. This is all the information available at this time. Check back for updates.
