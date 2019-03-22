New North Myrtle Beach Police Chief to take charge in early May

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new top brass at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department will start his new duties in early May, according to a press release.
Greg Purden is a 33-year law enforcement veteran and began his career with the West Melbourne Police Department in Florida and then joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in 1988.
His most recent position with the sheriff’s office was as commander of operational services where he oversaw the largest and busienst area of Brevard County. His command included 103 employees and an annual budget of $9 million.
“We are excited to have Greg on our team,” said North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez. “He has great depth of experience, solid training and credentials, is a fine and personable communicator and, importantly, he’s a natural fit for our department.”
Purden has two grown children, a son, Austin, who is a police officer in Melbourne, FL, and a daughter, Sierra, who will be attending law school in the fall.
