Myrtle Beach businesses team up to host job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several Myrtle Beach businesses are participating in a job fair next week at the Crown Reef Resort.
The event will be held on March 26 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., according to an online post from the Myrtle Beach Area of Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses attending include Domino’s Pizza, Family Kingdom Amusement Park, Ripley's attractions, Ocean Lakes Family Campground, Pirates Voyage and many more.
An interview area will be available on-site, and job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume. The event is free to attend, and no registration is required, the post states.
The Crown Reef Resort is located at 2913 South Ocean Boulevard.
