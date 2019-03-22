Milling, paving of Main Street in Conway to start Sunday night

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Milling and paving work on Main Street in Conway is set to begin Sunday night.
According to a post on the city of Conway’s Facebook page, the Main Street work will stretch from the bridge, which has been closed since January for repair work, to 5th Avenue.
Crews will begin work after the Theatre of the Republic show on Sunday night. After, lane closures will begin around 7 p.m. each night and there will be no parking on Main Street.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on the work at this week’s Conway City Council meeting. The milling process will start Sunday night and then the area from the bridge to 5th Avenue will be paved over a period of two to three days.
SCDOT officials expect the project to be complete by the end of next week, weather permitting.
Then, over the next three to four weeks, crews will pave 5th Avenue to 16th Avenue during the day, with a lane closure, according to SCDOT officials.
