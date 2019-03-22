Miller Lite sues Bud Light over corn syrup ads

(Gray News/CNN) - It's a beer battle that may be fought out in the courtroom.
MillerCoors, which owns Miller Lite and Coors Light, is suing Anheuser-Busch, which produces Bud Light.
The lawsuit accuses Anheuser-Busch of starting a "false and misleading advertising campaign" that said Miller Lite and Coors Light use corn syrup and high-fructose corn syrup.
The Bud Light ads feature its characters from the “dilly dilly” kingdom traveling to the Miller and Coors kingdoms to deliver an oversized barrel of corn syrup they received in error.
Bud Light uses rice in its brewing, which the company has featured as part of it "Know Your Beer's Ingredients" marketing. The negative association they made about corn syrup did not go over well with the National Corn Growers Association.
MillerCoors is requesting a federal court to force Anheuser-Busch to stop the commercials. It also wants a new campaign started by its competitor that would "correct the false and misleading impressions" that were made by the original effort.
On Thursday, Bud Light's parent company released a statement that said its competitor does, in fact, use corn syrup in its beer.
Miller Lite fired back in its new commercials, showing an actor playing Bud Light's Bud Knight picking up a Lite after the cameras stop rolling.
Bud Light responded with its king (not killed by “Game of Thrones” dragons after all during the Super Bowl) suggesting MillerCoors imitate its ingredients label as well.
Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.