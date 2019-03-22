Midway Fire Rescue firefighter dies from his injuries

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – It was with a heavy heart on Friday that the Midway Fire Rescue announced that they had lost a member of their team.
Daniel Roy died from injuries that he sustained in a motorcycle crash Sunday on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach, according to a post by Midway Fire Rescue.
Roy had sustained trauma with multiple skull fractures and other injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him.
Roy has been in the Grand Strand as a firefighter with Midway Fire Rescue for a little more than two years and for the past year he has been attending paramedic school and is expected to be finished in May, according to the GoFundMe page.
Midway Fire Rescue will share more details as soon they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.