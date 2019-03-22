"I’m shocked that people are shocked:' Grand Strand students, consultants react to college cheating scandal

“So my initial reaction, I wasn’t surprised because I think we all kind of knew that was something that could be going on. I think what hurt me the most is probably finding out how these parents have been parenting their children. They’re not letting them be prepared for the world, they’ve kind of moved every obstacle in the way that they’ll face in their life and I think the saddest part of the whole situation is definitely how the kids are probably feeling right now,” said Bass.