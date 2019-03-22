"I’m shocked that people are shocked:' Grand Strand students, consultants react to college cheating scandal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Federal prosecutors have charged more than 50 people who are accused of cheating and bribery in order to get their children admitted into some of the nation's most prestigious colleges.
Meanwhile, prospective college students along the Grand Strand are getting ready for the big push to get into their dream schools.
For Helen Bass, a junior at Carolina Forest High School, she said when she first heard the news about wealthy parents and students cheating their way into college, it definitely impacted her decision about seeking higher education.
“There are deserving kids whose opportunities are being taken away because people have more money than them and I think that’s sad,” Bass said. “If there are kids that don’t get in on their merits and aren’t getting in on their own hard work and they’re getting in on their own parents’ money, then how truly valuable is that education, in my opinion.”
Bass, along with many other students, are relying on hard work and a lot of studying to improve their chances of being admitted into college the old-fashion way. She said she’s taken the PSAT every year since the seventh grade and is prepping for the SAT exam that is next week.
Many high school seniors currently applying to colleges said they're disheartened after seeing colleges they applied to on the list of those taking in students who got there through bribes. They said they can't help but wonder if that somehow narrows their chances.
For Bass, she said she feels for the students who were caught up in the scandal and didn’t know what measures their parents took to send them to college.
“So my initial reaction, I wasn’t surprised because I think we all kind of knew that was something that could be going on. I think what hurt me the most is probably finding out how these parents have been parenting their children. They’re not letting them be prepared for the world, they’ve kind of moved every obstacle in the way that they’ll face in their life and I think the saddest part of the whole situation is definitely how the kids are probably feeling right now,” said Bass.
For Christopher Parsons, who owns The College Planning Center in Surfside Beach, he said for some there's an expectation that certain elite colleges will set a person up for success. He added that parents who think they are doing a service with all the added pressure are actually hurting their kids.
“My first reaction is I’m shocked that people are shocked. That kind of thing has been going on for a long time. Whether it’s just donating money to schools, I mean we see it all the time... and we tell kids when they come to us, the process isn’t always fair. But we tell them if they do it the right way, they’re going to end up where they belong,” said Parsons.
In light of the college cheating scandal that's increased attention on independent consultants, Parsons said his company abides by strict ethics in the industry.
The College Planning Center helps students prepare themselves to be attractive to the schools that fit their best interest.
Parsons said he tells students all the time it’s not about where you go, it's about what you do when you get there.
He went on to say that seeking help with the college admissions process can be a very rewarding process if it's done the right way. The biggest red flag Parsons said parents and students should look out for when searching for consultants is any guarantees.
“If they guarantee any acceptance into any schools, that’s a big red flag for me. We don’t guarantee acceptance; we give them the odds of acceptance in schools based on their numbers, grades, test scores, things like that. But we try to steer them towards the ones where they have the best chance,” he said.
