Horry County Council calls meeting to discuss administrator’s contract, funding for I-73

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council has called a special meeting to discuss two matters – the county administrator’s employment contract and terminating a contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to fund the county’s portion of Interstate 73.
According to the agenda, the meeting is set for Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
Both items on the agenda have proven controversial for the council in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, the council voted on whether to fire Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge after he instigated an investigation into extortion allegations against the council chairman.
After nearly two hours of fiery exchange between council members and the administrator, the governing body’s vote to terminate Eldridge from his position died when it ended in a 6-6 tie.
Eldridge asked the State Law Enforcement Division to look into possible extortion after he claimed that Johnny Gardner, who was then newly sworn in as the Horry County Council chairman, tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a lunch meeting with Luke Barefoot, an associate of Gardner’s.
The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the claims and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson cleared Gardner of the extortion allegations after reviewing SLED’s report.
As for the second item on Monday’s agenda, the council is looking to terminate the financial participation agreement it entered into with the SCDOT to spend up to $25 million per year on I-73, funding that would come from a 1.5 percent hospitality fee.
That revenue stream is now in question after the city of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach moved to take control of accommodations and hospitality taxes, cutting off the county’s collection of tax dollars.
Just this week, the city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees illegally.
“Due to the actions of the municipalities … and in particular the City of Myrtle Beach, challenging the validity of the County’s 1.5% Hospitality Fee within the municipalities, Horry County Council feels it advisable at present to terminate the Financial Participation Agreement entered into with the SCDOT,” a draft county ordinance states.
