FIRST ALERT: Sunny skies and windy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies today will linger through the weekend before changes arrive early next week.
Overnight showers have moved well off shore and much drier air will overspread the region today. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will climb into the middle 60s with sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be quite gusty at times especially this afternoon. West winds of 15-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The combination of very low humidity and gusty winds will increase the risk of wildfires today.
A shot of cooler weather arrives late this evening and lasts through Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s inland and into the lower 40s near the beaches.
Skies will be sunny on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures continuing. Afternoon readings will reach into the lower 60s.
By Saturday night, temperatures will once again fall quickly with temperatures near 40 along the Grand Strand and middle to upper 30s across the Pee Dee. A little patchy frost will be possible well inland.
A warmup begins on Sunday with another round of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
