FIRST ALERT: Sunny days and chilly nights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies will linger through the weekend before changes arrive early next week.
Skies will be sunny today with slightly cooler temperatures in place. Morning temperatures in the lower 40s will climb into the lower to middle 60s through this afternoon. Winds will not be as gusty as what we saw Friday.
By tonight, temperatures will once again fall quickly with temperatures near 40 along the Grand Strand and middle to upper 30s across the Pee Dee. A little patchy frost will be possible well inland.
A warmup begins on Sunday with another round of sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
More significant warming arrives on Monday, but with the warmth will come increasing rain chances. Showers and storms will start to increase Monday afternoon and Monday evening as a cold front approaches the area.
The front will push through the region Monday night with lingering rain chances into Tuesday. Temperatures by Tuesday will be much cooler with afternoon readings only in the middle and upper 50s.
By Tuesday night and again Wednesday night, the risk of frost returns as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.