FCSO partnering with human trafficking expert to raise awareness

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is bringing in more resources to tackle human trafficking.
The department has partnered with Glenda Skipper, the founder of “One Child at a Time”, to educate youth on the dangers of human trafficking and assist deputies on cases.
"I was able to see first-hand what bondage really looked like and what they were doing to prevent it," Skipper said.
It’s that knowledge from her trips to India and Cambodia that Skipper said she brought back to the U.S. hoping to do the same. She said the goal is even more possible with help from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
"It opens up doors to educate the community in a greater way," Skipper said.
Skipper currently visits schools and churches speaking with the youth about the dangers of human trafficking and how to not fall prey to predators.
"Children were just eager to share the information of how predators text them through social media," Skipper said.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Nunn said the department has been very involved in the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking task force.
He said the interstates that run through the area are part of the transportation network for human trafficking and working with Skipper adds to the department's efforts in preventing the crime.
"There's no doubt that this is traveling through our county so that's why we're doing everything we can to try and prevent it," Nunn said.
Nunn said the information Skipper receives from students is a big help to the department.
"She's able to share that information with us and we can take the necessary actions to hopefully prevent someone from being trafficked," he said
That's one less victim and a step towards eliminating what Skipper calls "modern day slavery."
“There are people who care and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office as well as “One Child at a Time”... that’s one thing that we strongly believe is keeping the community safe,” Skipper said.
