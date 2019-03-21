‘You’ve been busted:’ Horry County police arrest two in connection with armed robberies involving LetGo app

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have arrested and charged two men in connection with at least three armed robberies involving a popular app used for buying and selling goods online.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, a March 16 sting operation ended with the arrests of Justin Matthew Brown, 19, and Marquise Devonte Knight, 21, both of Loris. The two were charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An extensive investigation showed that Brown and Knight posted items for sale on the “LetGo” app, lured potential buyers to an abandoned house on the 4000 block of Cascade Road in Green Sea, and then robbed those potential buyers at gunpoint, the release stated.
On Jan. 24, two victims arrived at the home on Cascade Road to purchase a dirt bike and they were reportedly met with handguns and demands for cash.
Then, on March 7, another victim arrived at the location to purchase a dirt bike and he was allegedly robbed and hit on the head with a handgun, the release stated.
On March 16, 2019, when another potential buyer came across the listing, the buyer became suspicious of the exchange location and alerted police. Officers reportedly arranged a meeting with Brown and Knight under the guise of making a purchase, according to the release.
HCPD detectives created a fictitious LetGo app account and set up an exchange, the release stated. Upon arrival, detectives and patrol officers allegedly found Brown sitting on the front porch of the abandoned home, and Knight hiding in the woods in a mask with a handgun, the release stated.
Knight initially attempted to run away, ditch the weapon, and hide under a log in some brush; however, he was ultimately taken into custody, according to the release.
A cell phone recovered from Brown reportedly showed LetGo message notifications from the fictitious HCPD LetGo app account. One notice stated “You’ve been busted by Horry County Police.”
This isn’t the first time the LetGo app has been tied to armed robberies in the Carolinas in recent years. A 2017 incident in Charlotte turned deadly.
Zachary Finch, 21, a college baseball player, was shot and killed the afternoon of June 18, 2017 - Father’s Day - in west Charlotte. The victim was reportedly trying to buy an upgraded iPhone with the LetGo app. He thought he was meeting a legitimate seller, according to WMBF’s sister station WBTV.
Three teens, two of whom were 15 at the time, were arrested in connection with Finch’s murder.
Then there is the Craigslist app. According to information from the Florida-based Advanced Interactive Media Group, an industry analyst, approximately 128 murders have been linked to the online buying site since 2007.
Police encourage buyers and sellers to take precautions when completing online transactions. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has established safe zones for a buyer and a seller to meet to complete an online purchase or sale.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the HCPD, said the department currently doesn’t have any safe zones but it’s something officers have been working to establish since even before the sting.
The HCPD does encourage those who buy and sell goods online to always meet in a secure, public and well-populated area to complete the sale. People should also be on alert if something seems “too good to be true.”
“If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Do not go through with a suspicious exchange,” according to the HCPD.
