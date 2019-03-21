Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501 identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Horry County, according to deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.
Bellamy identified the woman as Flora Lorenzo Sanchez. Originally from Mexico, she had been living in Myrtle Beach for 20 years, according to the deputy coroner.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on Highway 501 near Wonderland Road just after 7:00 p.m.
A 2007 Mercedes-Benz and a 2017 Nissan Altima were both traveling northbound on Highway 501 when the vehicles collided, crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Ford Mustang traveling southbound, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He added the driver of the Mustang was killed.
Four people were transported to area hospitals after the accident, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said.
The SCHP MAIT Team is assisting in the investigation.
