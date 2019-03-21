UPDATE: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash involving three vehicles just after 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road.
Four people were transported to area hospitals after the accident, HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said.
The name of the victim is expected to be released pending notification of family.
