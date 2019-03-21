Tidelands Health creates new educational initiative in honor of late board chairman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is honoring the memory of its late board chairman and his beloved wife through a new initiative that will continue the couple’s legacy of giving back to the community.
The Tidelands Health board of trustees announced on Thursday the creation of the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching. It’s a comprehensive platform that will allow the health system to invest in education and development of current and future health care professionals to serve in the region.
The Skipper Initiative will provide scholarships for high school and college students pursuing health care careers, internships for newly graduated nurses, financial assistance for health care workers hoping to further their education and support the Tidelands Health MUSC Family Medicine Residency Program and in-house leadership development program.
The initiative was created in memory of former Tidelands Health board chairman H. McRoy Skipper Jr and his wife Jo, who died Aug. 29 after a car crash in North Carolina.
“McRoy and Jo were the kind of people who gave of themselves quietly because it was simply the right thing to do,” said J. Edward Norris III, chairman of the Tidelands Health board of trustees. “The McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching will serve as a lasting memorial to McRoy and Jo by building upon their legacy of service and supporting a broad range of educational programs and initiatives to benefit current and future health care professionals in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties.”
The Skipper Initiative has already received $100,000 in initial pledges. Members of the Tidelands Health board of trustees committed $25,000, the health systems senior administration team members committed $25,000 and Georgetown-based Coastal Structures Corp. agreed to donate $50,000.
