Three vehicle crash on Highway 501 sends four people to the hospital

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a serious crash on Highway 501 near the Waccamaw River.
Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the crash involving three vehicles just after 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road.
Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said that two people were trapped in vehicles but were extracted with their emergency equipment.
Three people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and one was taken Conway Medical Center. None are believed to have life-threatening injuries, according to Casey.
Conway Fire Department, Conway Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash scene.
It’s not clear how the crash happened.
