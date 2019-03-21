SC man once foster parent for over 30 children arrested for criminal sexual assault

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WYFF/WMBF) — A man who was a foster parent for over 30 children was arrested for the criminal sexual assault of a girl, Greenville County deputies said.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, Darrell Girardeau was arrested on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, warrants said.
The investigation started Feb. 20 when allegations came about of Girardeau having inappropriate physical contact with a girl while he was a foster parent, deputies said.
Investigators learned the incidents involved Girardeau inappropriately touching the child from July 29, 2015, to March 2, 2016, deputies said.
Deputies said Giarardeau was an entrusted foster parent to roughly 30 children during his lifetime and asks any other victims who experienced similar incidents to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.