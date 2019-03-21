Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For fans of classic cars and trucks, the Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show is a must-go-to event.
It's one of the largest car shows in the southeast and brings classic car enthusiasts from around the country together.
The goal is to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The 31st Annual Run to the Sun Car and Truck show is Thursday through Saturday, March 21 through March 23, at the former Myrtle Square Mall site at 2501 N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Admission is free.
