Report: Parents arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two North Myrtle Beach parents were arrested earlier this week after police say their child tested positive for marijuana.
Keena Bryan White, 39, and Katherine Marie Naglosky, 31, are both charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
According to a police report, a Department of Social Services employee said both parents agreed to take a drug test as part of an investigation into possible neglect at a home on 27th Avenue South.
Police say White and Naglosky tested positive for marijuana, prompting the children in the home to be placed with a “protector” on March 7.
According to the report, the children were drug tested the following day. Authorities say one of those children, a girl who was born in 2017, tested positive for marijuana. The DSS employee told police the parents used marijuana in the presence of the toddler, causing her to become exposed to the drug, the report states.
White and Naglosky were arrested Tuesday after warrants were issued for their arrest.
As of Thursday morning, both suspects remain behind bars on $2,000 bonds at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online records show.
