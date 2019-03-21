Polo Farms residents hoping to have Horry County dredge nearby creek

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Polo Farms was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Horry County by flooding following Hurricane Florence.
Six months later, people who live there are asking for the county to take action in order to prevent more flooding.
Many people have been able to move back into their homes in Polo Farms, but the problem some of them have now is Simpson Creek.
Simposon Creek sits less than a football field away from Polo Farms. Both residents and county leaders say it needs to be dredged.
Residents are worried about future storms if the creek doesn’t get dredged.
“The damage that was caused by the hurricane has reduced the amount of water than can be diverted to the Waccamaw, causing us to have some concerns about when the next hurricane happens or when we have a heavy rain, what’s that going to do to our yards, our streets and possibly our homes,” Aaron Asbury said.
Residents say even just rain causes flooding in their yards right now, and they’re scared to think about what could happen if another hurricane comes through.
Polo Farms is in Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee’s district. He acknowledged the creek is a problem, and it needs to be dredged. He says county staff are working to start the dredging process soon, but there are some hoops they have to jump through before that can happen.
Hardee says the county has applied for grants from FEMA to start the dredging, but they’re going to dredge it regardless of whether they get the grants.
“Hopefully in the next six months, the county will be in a situation where we can go ahead and dredge Simpson Creek,” Hardee said.
