Police: Man kidnapped, held woman for most of 2018 Memorial Day bike rally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her at a local resort for the duration of the 2018 Memorial Day Bike Fest weekend.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 35-year-old Terrance Rayon Thompson was charged Wednesday with high and aggravated domestic violence, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, and kidnapping.
The alleged victim told authorities the man punched her in the mouth while the two were at the Ole Shillelagh Sports Bar, located in the 400 block of South Kings Highway, on the night of May 25, 2018. Thompson then allegedly took her “by force” to the Bayview Resort, according to the police report.
While at the resort, the suspect allegedly wouldn’t allow the woman to leave.
Two days later, on May 27, the woman was able to leave the room, the report stated. She then went to the 900 block of 4th Avenue North, where Thompson was reportedly already at.
The woman tried to get her cellphone back from the suspect. Thompson allegedly “became irate,” brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim, according to the police report.
Thompson then reportedly left the area with the phone, the report stated. The victim then called police.
