Pee Dee farmers concerned over Duke Energy’s possible rate hike

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Duke Energy Progress is proposing to triple the rate of their basic facilities charge for Pee Dee customers.
Anthony Ward, the President of the Florence County Farmers Bureau, stood in front of Florence County Council members Thursday morning requesting their support to prevent the possible rate hike from the major electric compnay.
“Guys, farmers are getting hammered. They’re dropping like flies,” Ward told council members.
Ward maintains a farm in Timmonsville where he grows cotton, soybeans and corn. But these past few years, he’s found it harder than usual to grow crops.
“Fifteen got hit, was a flood, 16 got hit with a hurricane, and if that wasn’t enough, 18 brought two hurricanes and rain hasn’t stopped before harvest,” Ward said. “They’re losing all their assets and they’re folding up one by one. We need our farmers. We need them to provide food for us. It’s a very important commodity they produce.”
If approved by the Public Service Commission, the basic facilities charge for Duke Energy Progress customers will go up from $9.06 to $29.00.
With ten meters, Ward said he would end up paying around $240 per meter every year.
“Targeting agriculture and the meters we have, it seems to me like they’re picking on the farmer,” Ward said.
While county council members pointed out they have no authority over the rate increase, they agreed with Ward and echoed the same sentiments.
“It’s been the worst year I’ve ever experienced in 41 years of farming,” councilman Willard Dorriety Jr. said.
“You get your subsidies reduced or cut off in Washington and then your costs increase, that’s a double whammy,” councilman Kent Caudle said.
After a series of public hearings for Upstate customers, Duke Energy Carolinas scaled back their proposed increase to $11.00. However, Ward said there should be no increase at all.
“Agricultural industry is the number one in the state of South Carolina and we have no doubt that they’ll look after the best interest in our economy,” he said.
The Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing for Florence County customers at the Florence County Complex on April 1 at 6 p.m.
The Public Service Commission will also hold a hearing with Duke Energy Progress on April 11 before making a decision. If approved, the rate increase will go into effect June 1, 2019.
