Local skateboarder shares safety, skills with young skaters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Matt Hughes Skate Park is one of the only public skate parks on the Grand Strand.
This spring, one local skateboarder is using his years of experience to teach future skateboarders how to enjoy the sport safely.
Aaron Frobase has been skateboarding for decades and has been teamed up with Pepper Geddings Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach, growing the sport he loves.
“I want to do it until I can’t walk anymore, hopefully it’s not because of skateboarding but I’ll do it as long as I can,” said Frobase.
The skateboard safety lessons are broken up into two courses, one for beginners and one for more seasoned skaters who all must wear their helmets while riding.
“I’ve been able to learn a lot,” said skateboarder Addison Janice.
The sport of skateboarding has been around for nearly 70 years and has gone through waves of popularity as the sport continues to evolve with more money being put into the sport and skate parks across the country.
“I see young kids, old kids, skateboards and scooters, it doesn’t matter what you’re riding or how old you are or even how good you are at skateboarding,” said Frobase.
The Matt Hughes Skate Park was one of the renovated parks that received a $125,000 makeover from the city of Myrtle Beach in 2018, along with a donation from the Tony Hawk Foundation for $5,000 for a new half pipe or skating bowl in the coming years.
Since the parks renovation, riders have visited from across the country.
“I feel perfectly comfortable having my kids out here skating with teenagers and college kids, they are incredibly supportive of these younger athletes here that are interested in the sport,” said Beth Massey.
The Myrtle Beach skateboarding community has always been tight knit and welcomes anyone willing to learn how to ride a board.
“They were raised to put an arm around there shoulder and help the kids become the next generation of skateboarding because they know someone took care of them when they were younger,” said Frobase.
The skateboard lessons are offered in the spring and fall through Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.
The lessons are for kids ages five to 12, and lessons start every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Matt Hughes Skatepark through May 2, 2019.
