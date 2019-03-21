Jury convicts Florence man in 2017 murder case

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A jury found a Florence man guilty in connection with the shooting death of another man back in 2017.
A judge sentenced Michael Smith to life in prison for the murder of Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin on Feb. 1, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Two other people were arrested in the case.
Debra Turner Smith is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. She is accused of driving Michael Smith away from Florence County, helping him evade police.
Rasheem Kevin Thomas is charged with murder and accessory before the fact of a felony. Investigators said Thomas was with Smith when Kemmerlin was murdered. Thomas is also accused of providing Smith with the handgun used to kill Kemmerlin.
No word on the status of their cases.
