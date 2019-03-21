Horry County police arrest two in connection with armed robberies involving LetGo app

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police have arrested and charged two men in connection with at least three armed robberies involving a popular app used for buying and selling goods online.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, a March 16 sting operation ended with the arrests of Justin Matthew Brown, 19, and Marquise Devonte Knight, 21, both of Loris. The two were charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An extensive investigation showed that Brown and Knight posted items for sale on the LetGo app, lured potential buyers to an abandoned house on the 4000 block of Cascade Road in Green Sea, and then robbed those potential buyers at gunpoint, the release stated.
On Jan. 24, two victims arrived at the home on Cascade Road to purchase a dirt bike and they were reportedly met with handguns and demands for cash.
Then, on March 7, the victim arrived at the location to purchase a dirt bike and he was allegedly robbed and hit on the head with a handgun, the release stated.
On March 16, 2019, when another potential buyer came across the listing, the buyer became suspicious of the exchange location and alerted police. Officers reportedly arrange a meeting with Brown and Knight under the guise of making a purchase.
HCPD detectives created a fictitious LetGo app account and set up an exchange, the release stated. Upon arrival, detectives and patrol officers allegedly found Brown sitting on the front porch of the abandoned home, and Knight hiding in the woods in a mask with a handgun.
Knight initially attempted to run away, ditch the weapon, and hide under a log in some brush; however, he was ultimately taken into custody, according to the release.
A cell phone recovered from Brown reportedly showed LetGo message notifications from the fictitious HCPD LetGo app account.
