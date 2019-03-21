Florence One school board officials consider options to fund new schools

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence School District One school board held a work session Wednesday morning to consider ways to build new schools and improve the current ones.
The conversation comes after the $198 million referendum to fund a district-wide upgrade failed last month.
Barry Townsend, school board chairman, said regardless of whichever option they end up choosing, they will need help from legislators.
“Ultimately, we need to have discussion with our delegation and understand from them what they’re comfortable moving forward with,” Townsend said.
Two sales tax options were put forth. One would be an education penny sales taxes and the other involves sharing and extending the current capital improvement sales tax with the county. Both include multiple steps and a change in law.
“You’re talking about action by the delegation, then partnerships with local bodies like the county council and other school districts then a county wide referendum,” Townsend said.
Another option is an installment purchase, which is what officials said Greenville used several years ago to fund a billion dollars worth of new schools and upgrades. Since that choice is now illegal, legislators would again have to amend the law to make the school district eligible.
“That would allow us to move forward as well by borrowing more upfront and then paying it off as we go along,” Townsend said.
Then there’s the issue of how to tackle the most immediate needs in the district. Townsend said they’re working on a plan to rebuild South Side and Williams Middle Schools because of overcrowding, along with a new Savannah Grove Elementary School.
However, he said the urgency of school safety has increased over the past several years and also needs to be addressed.
“We have to look at that and see if that changes some of our priorities. Are there some larger safety issues that need to take precedence?” Townsend asked.
Townsend admitted the list of options is a long and complex one, but one thing for certain is through collaboration with the county leaders and other entities everyone can work together to build a better community.
“The last thing you want to do is end up a situation where you’re competing against one another so that is something we definitely want to avoid,” he said.
