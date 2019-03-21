FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, a few showers and wind tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Skies will clear out today before another fast moving storm system ushers in a few showers tonight.
Cloudy skies with a few lingering areas of mist and drizzle will persist through the morning hours with temperatures steady in the lower and middle 40s. By the late more hours, skies will gradually start to clear with plenty of sunshine on tap from midday into the afternoon. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will reach the lower and middle 60s later today.
A fast moving but energetic storm system will sweep across the Carolinas tonight. This system will bring a brief round of showers between 7:00 PM this evening and 11:00 PM tonight. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. In addition to passing showers, a period of gusty winds is likely as well with a few gusts of 35 mph at times. Spotty showers will quickly clear out overnight with clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 40s by daybreak Friday.
Friday will see lots of sunshine and mild readings in the middle 60s.
A surge of slightly cooler weather will once again move in Friday night through Saturday night. Saturday morning temperatures will be chilly with readings in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s near the beaches. With sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will also be chilly with temperatures returning to the upper 30s to near 40.
Milder weather will return by Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.