FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies today, a few showers and wind tonight

A fast moving but energetic storm system will sweep across the Carolinas tonight. This system will bring a brief round of showers between 7:00 PM this evening and 11:00 PM tonight. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. In addition to passing showers, a period of gusty winds is likely as well with a few gusts of 35 mph at times. Spotty showers will quickly clear out overnight with clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 40s by daybreak Friday.