Firefighters investigate house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A house fire in the Longs area of Horry County is under investigation.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:30 Wednesday night to a house fire on Freemont Road and Pine Needle Drive, according to HCFR spokesman Tony Casey.
Firefighters were able to get it under control in less than an hour and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
