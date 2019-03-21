Deputies search for man wanted in breaking and entering case

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are trying to track down a man who they say is wanted for breaking and entering.
Joshua Leon Oxendine, 34, is wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, attempted breaking and entering and injury to real property.
Authorities said the crime took place on Dec. 21, 2018 in the Fairmont area.
Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Oxendine is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
