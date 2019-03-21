Denny’s location near Surfside Beach closes its doors

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There is one less Denny’s along the Grand Strand.
A sign posted on the door of the Denny’s restaurant off Loyola Drive, near the U.S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 544, states:
“To Our Faithful Customers: We are no longer operating this location.”
Patrons were asked to go to the Denny’s at 800 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF News has reached out to Denny’s corporate office for more information on the closing.
Denny’s also has a restaurant just down the street from WMBF’s studio, at the corner of Frontage Road East and U.S. 501.
