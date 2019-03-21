Beware of scammers targeting March Madness fans

The BBB says you have to play it smart before purchasing tickets. Make sure you research the seller on the BBB website and check to see if they’re a part of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. It’s always best to get your ticket directly from the venue. However, many times with big events, tickets sell out immediately so you’re forced to resort to third-party sites. If you are on those third-party sites, make sure you look up the company on BBB and check to see if they are part of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.