World Meteorological Organization retires Florence, Michael as hurricane names

MIAMI, FL (WMBF) - The hurricane names Florence and Michael will not have another chance to wreak havoc among citizens on the east coast.
The names of these two storms have been retired by the World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee because they caused extensive damage along the east coast from Florida to Virginia.
Florence was one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the Carolinas. Hit made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14 and brought heavy rain, storm surge and record flooding. Neighborhoods in Horry County are still rebuilding and recovering from the destructive storm. At least 51 lives were lost due to Florence.
Storm names are retired if they are deadly enough to where future use of the name would be considered insensitive. If a storm is not deemed deadly, then the names will be reused after a six-year cycle.
The two names will join 88 other names that have also been retired.
The committee selected the names Francine and Milton to replace Florence and Michael. The names will first appear in the 2024 list of storm names.
