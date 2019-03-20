Witnesses named in lawsuit alleging police intimidation, scare tactics against former Superblock club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The plaintiff and the defendants have named the witnesses who are expected to testify in a lawsuit brought by a local property owner against the city of Myrtle Beach for allegedly using police intimidation and scare tactics before forcing a bar in the Superblock to close.
According to court documents filed in the last two weeks, property owner James Brady and business associate Hector Melendez, who operated the Pure Ultra Club, are expected to offer testimony.
Brady is set to discuss how the actions of city employees “negatively impacted his properties located in the Superblock area and to the damages sustained,” court records state.
Melendez is expected to testify about the “harassment, intimidation and scare tactics he endured” from city employees.
Three other witnesses for the plaintiff are set to testify about similar harassment and intimidation, according to court documents.
For the city, three Myrtle Beach police officers – one former and two current – are expected to be called to talk about an investigation into Pure Ultra connected to a public nuisance, according to court records.
Additionally, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock was designated as an expert for the city who is expected to testify about factors considered in public nuisance cases.
The chief is also set to testify about the “deleterious effects such businesses, including the business of the Plaintiffs, had on the area surrounding it,” according to court records.
In addition to the city, David Sebok, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and Metro Properties Gropu, LLC were all named as defendants in the suit.
Brady alleges that intimidation began “directly from the start” after he purchased two properties at 803 and 805 Main St., in 2010.
In one instance, Brady claims that Myrtle Beach officers were intimidating customers, commenting on their clothing, and asking if they were going to behave during a Halloween party at the club in 2016.
In November 2016, several people were injured during a shooting outside of the Pure Ultra Club. Its business license was revoked shortly thereafter.
Brady is seeking an undetermined amount of damages in the lawsuit. A trial date has not been set.
