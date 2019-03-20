Study: Grand Strand ranks among nation’s 20 fattest metro areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Put down those fries!
A new report posted by the credit report website WalletHub.com ranks the Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach metropolitan area as the 20th fattest area in the country. Coming in first place is the McAllen/Edinburg/Mission area in Texas. Columbia, SC came in at No. 14.
To compile its report, the staff at WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from a share of obese adults to the share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030, according to the report.
The findings show that the Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach area is:
- 25th for the percent of overweight adults
- 51st for the percent of obese adults
- 41st for the percent of physically inactive adults
- 22nd for the percent of adults with high cholesterol
- 31st for the percent of adults with low fruit/vegetable consumption
- 20th for the percent of adults with diabetes
- 16th for the percent of adults with high blood pressure
According to the findings, No. 1 is the fattest while 50th is average. To view the full report, click here.
WalletHub’s rankings come shortly after the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute released its annual report showing how healthy a state’s individual counties are.
Horry County was ranked as South Carolina’s 16th healthiest county out of 46, according to the Robert Wood Johnson report.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.