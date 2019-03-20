Students sent to hospital for evaluation following school bus crash

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in the Laurinburg area.
According to a post on the Scotland County School’s Facebook page, Carver Middle School bus No. 285 was involved in the collision on Hwy. 401 South at Montclair Drive. Nine students and the driver were on board at the time.
School district officials state no one on the bus appears to be injured. However, out of an abundance of caution, the students were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
