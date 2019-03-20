Report: Woman beaten, robbed while walking to work

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman says she was beaten and robbed by a masked man Tuesday night.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police interviewed the 28-year-old victim at South Strand Hospital early Wednesday morning. The woman said that as she was walking to work at about 10:45 p.m., a man attacked her from behind in an alley between 9th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South. Police say the alley runs parallel to Ocean Boulevard and Yaupon Drive.
The woman reported that the suspect struck her in the back of the head, causing her to fall forward and hit her forehead on the ground. The victim said that once she was on the ground, the suspect continuously punched, slapped and kicked her. According to the report, the suspect then took the victim’s wallet, phone and charger before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
The woman says she believes she became unconscious after the attack and does not remember regaining consciousness until about an hour later. According to the report, the victim then got up from the ground and went to another woman’s house to seek help and go to the hospital.
The victim described the suspect as a white male with dark eyes, standing about 5-foot-6 and weighing about 300 pounds. She also reported to police the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ski mask and dark pants. The report states the man had a “Chinese” symbol tattooed on his hand/wrist area.
According to police, the woman said the suspect did not speak during the attack.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
