Report: Shots fired during robbery outside Myrtle Beach hotel; 2 arrested in Charlotte

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – New details have been released on a robbery outside of a Myrtle Beach hotel that led to two suspects being arrested in Charlotte.
A police report shows that around 4 a.m. on Saturday March 9, two suspects approached the victim while he was sitting in his car outside the Sea Mist Hotel on 13th Avenue South and asked for directions.
The victim told officers that one of the suspects reached into the car and grabbed his neck chain and backpack and yanked him out of the car. As the victim was getting out of the car, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the car and fired, the police report states.
The suspects took a cellphone, credit card and driver’s license during the robbery and ran off, according to the police report.
Witnesses told police one of the suspects fired a gun while he was running away.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department, with the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, were able to track down and arrest Christian Jones and Prentiss Lipscomb in the case.
The two are charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.
Both remain in the Mecklenburg County jail and are waiting extradition to Horry County.
