Police: Missing woman’s absence ‘unusual’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, according to a news release.
Crystal Riggins, 37, was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Monday in the Little River area. Her absence has been reported as “unusual,” police say. Police cannot definitively say if Riggins may or may not be in danger or at risk, the release states.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
