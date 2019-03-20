Myrtle Beach man requests new trial after pleading guilty to shooting, killing man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is hoping to get a new trial after he pleaded guilty just last month to shooting and killing another man.
Darrell Faqwan Deas pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Latron Lewis. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Deas and Lewis got into a fight in Aug. 2015 in a hotel parking lot, when Deas pulled out a gun and shot Lewis, according to investigators.
Deas filed paperwork on Monday in Horry County court requesting a new trial or overturning his guilty plea based on double jeopardy.
According to the court filing, Deas argues that he had ineffective counsel, stating that his attorney did not raise the proper issues of defense, such as Stand Your Ground, in order to get him less time on his sentence.
He also argues double jeopardy because he went to trial prior to the plea agreement and it was ruled a mistrial due to Brady violations.
A Stand Your Ground hearing was held before Deas pleaded guilty. Judge William McKinnon denied the defendant’s motion that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Lewis.
