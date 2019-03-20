Horry County parents push for more certified autism therapists in schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some Horry County parents are speaking out about concerns regarding resources for students with autism.
The latest data from the district shows 542 students diagnosed with autism are enrolled in Horry County Schools. A group of parents are pushing for more certified autism therapists in the district.
David Warner’s 8-year-old son Zakkary has autism.
“He goes through different phases of different things. Last year we had a phase where he was trying to run out of the classroom at school 50 times a day," said Warner.
Warner said Zakkary needs proper therapy not just outside of school, but inside the classroom too, which is why he’s concerned.
Warner and other parents said their children aren’t getting enough access to what’s considered the most effective therapy for autism.
“ABA helps children with autism or developmental disabilities be able to control behaviors that wouldn’t be considered normal by normal social standards," said Warner.
Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA, is often described as the “gold-standard” treatment for autism. But parents are worried there’s not enough ABA-certified therapists that serve Horry County Schools.
“There’s 52 schools in Horry County. So if you could imagine, you have three therapists for 52 schools, that’s just not acceptable,” said Warner.
The district said it employs two Behavior Specialists and one Board Certified Behavior Analyst, which is among the ABA certifications. Outside of ABA, it also employs six Special Education Consultants for Autism, in addition to 200 paraprofessionals that provide direct service to students in a school setting.
“My main concern really is this, is that we have a full ABA program. That we have multiple levels of therapists and that we’re not just training teachers and staff members ABA methodologies but we also have therapists that are there to help them,” said Warner.
Warner said having a full program with ABA-certified therapists would be life-changing for many children like his.
“For a child that has autism it’s important that they have those services so that they can become successful adults, or the most successful they can possibly be.”
Warner and other parents have brought up the need for more ABA therapists at multiple school board meetings. He said they plan to have more talks with the district in the future.
