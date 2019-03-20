Horry County Council votes to apply for grant that would add 30 firefighters to HCFR

“Yeah there’s districts that’s got big beautiful fire stations and all, but some of you councilmen need to get out here and look at what’s out here,” Hardee said. “Go and look at these 30-something-year-old buildings sitting there that’s about to fall down, and what I want you to do is say, ‘No tax increase. Y’all brought it up. I don’t give a damn.’ Because that’s basically what you’re saying.”