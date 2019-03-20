Horry County assistant administrator takes job with S.C. Department of Transportation

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Horry County Government’s No. 2 official is leaving his post for a job with the S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT).
Justin Powell, an assistant county administrator, will be the DOT’s deputy secretary for finance and administration. Powell came to Horry in 2015 from Dorchester County, where he was the chief financial officer there.
“I’m excited about it,” Powell said of his new position. “There are few jobs where you can impact the life of every South Carolinian.”
In a Tuesday memo announcing his hiring, DOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall noted that Powell helped improve Horry County’s credit rating. She also mentioned his experience guiding the county through a series of natural disasters. During Powell’s tenure, the county weathered a historic flood in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence last year.
“Mr. Powell has a proven track record of success and I have every confidence that he will be able to make a positive difference here at the agency,” Hall wrote.
Powell will start his new job April 29.
Powell’s departure comes at a tumultuous time for Horry County Council. Two weeks ago, council members split 6-6 over whether to fire county administrator Chris Eldridge. Some council members were upset that Eldridge had asked the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate extortion allegations involving new council chairman Johnny Gardner.
Although the county has other assistant administrators over public safety and infrastructure and regulation, Powell oversaw the finance department and helped prepare the budget, which exceeded $500 million last year.
Some council members had expressed optimism about Powell’s ability to lead county government if Eldridge left the top post.
After Tuesday’s council meeting, Gardner praised Powell.
“He was an asset to this county,” he said. “He worked hard and he was very knowledgable and we are going to miss him.”
As assistant county administrator, Powell makes just over $150,000 per year, according to county records.
