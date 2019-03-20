Homes hit during shooting in Horry County; police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a couple of homes were hit during a shooting Tuesday night.
Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said officers responded to two shots fired calls in the area.
One shot fired call was reported at Heminway Chapel Road, and the other was at Hallie Martin Road. The two addresses are about five miles apart.
DelPercio said homes on Hallie Martin Road were hit by bullets.
He said that no one was hurt in the shooting.
No one has been arrested.
It’s not clear if the two scenes are related.
