Group gathers to support Muslim community after mosque terror attack

Group gathers in support Muslim community after mosque terror attack
By WMBF News Staff | March 19, 2019 at 10:06 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 10:36 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – More than a dozen people gathered in Market Common Tuesday night to support the Muslim community.

They held a vigil at Valor Park to remember the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.

A man opened fire inside two different mosques on Friday and killed 50 people and leaving dozens of others hurt.

“I cannot imagine what they’re going through. I absolutely cannot comprehend it,” said May Hamdy who attended the vigil. “We all feel for you. We stand by you. And just stay strong and love each other a little bit more.”

The vigil was organized by Grand Strand Action Together.

