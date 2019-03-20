Group gathers to support Muslim community after mosque terror attack

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – More than a dozen people gathered in Market Common Tuesday night to support the Muslim community.
They held a vigil at Valor Park to remember the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.
A man opened fire inside two different mosques on Friday and killed 50 people and leaving dozens of others hurt.
“I cannot imagine what they’re going through. I absolutely cannot comprehend it,” said May Hamdy who attended the vigil. “We all feel for you. We stand by you. And just stay strong and love each other a little bit more.”
The vigil was organized by Grand Strand Action Together.
