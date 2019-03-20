Four homes hit during shooting in Horry County; police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police continue to investigate after some homes were hit during a shooting Tuesday night.
Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said officers responded to two shots fired calls in the area.
One shot fired call was reported at Heminway Chapel Road, and the other was at Hallie Martin Road, in the Conway area. The two addresses are about five miles apart.
According to an HCPD report, the victims on Hemingway Chapel Road told police they were about to go to bed when they heard several gunshots and a number of projectiles had hit the house.
Police found several bullet holes in the home, the report said. One of the exit points was behind the front door, while several more were found in a bedroom. A bathroom window was also struck.
A woman in the bedroom told police she was watching television on the bed when the shots rang out.
“She stated that she rolled off of the bed onto the floor and opened the bedroom door and crawled into the living room,” the report stated.
Almost 30 minutes later, just before 10:30 p.m., police got a call about the shots fired on Hallie Martin Road. According to a report, three homes had been hit.
DelPercio said that no one was hurt in the shooting. No one has been arrested and it’s not clear if the two scenes are related.
