FIRST ALERT: A few showers, gusty and cool

The early morning hours will remain mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. By the late morning hours, skies will become overcast and a few showers will start to drift on shore at times. The risk of a few light showers will remain off and on through the afternoon and early evening. The heaviest and steadiest rain will remain north of the region across parts of North Carolina. Rainfall will be very light and spotty but will be enough to provide at least a little pollen relief. Most areas will only see a tenth of an inch of rain or less.