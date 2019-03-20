Driver accused in deadly hit-and-run out of jail after posting bond

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman accused of hitting and killing two people and then driving off is now out of jail.
A judge gave Lauren Alexis Green a $100,000 bond on Tuesday. She faces two counts of leaving the scene resulting in death.
According to the Florence County Detention Center website, Green posted bond and was released from jail just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Green hit 38-year-old Terod Williams and 50-year-old Edward Beck early Saturday morning on Lucas Street while the two were riding on a moped.
Williams and Beck were killed in the collision. Police said Green drove off.
She turned herself into police Monday night.
