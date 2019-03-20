Deputies ask for help identifying person involved in business break-in

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are trying to track down the person who was seen on camera breaking into a business.
The suspect broke into Complete Tire on South Fifth Street early Sunday morning.
It’s not clear if anything was taken from the business.
Investigators hope that someone will recognize the person or the vehicle they were driving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
