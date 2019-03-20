Community to pay tribute to Hania Aguilar on 14th birthday

Community to pay tribute to Hania Aguilar on 14th birthday
This photo was taken on Sunday, Nov. 4, just one day before 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped.
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2019 at 3:39 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 3:41 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The community will honor a young girl on Thursday whose life was taken too soon.

March 21 would have been Hania Aguilar’s 14th birthday.

The teenager was kidnapped Nov. 5 outside of her Lumberton home. Her body was found three weeks later.

A post in the Facebook group dedicated to Hania says there will be a balloon release for her at Luther Britt Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. People are asked to wear purple, which was her favorite color.

Michael Ray McLellan has been charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of death in connection to Hania’s murder.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.