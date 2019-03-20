Community to pay tribute to Hania Aguilar on 14th birthday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The community will honor a young girl on Thursday whose life was taken too soon.
March 21 would have been Hania Aguilar’s 14th birthday.
The teenager was kidnapped Nov. 5 outside of her Lumberton home. Her body was found three weeks later.
A post in the Facebook group dedicated to Hania says there will be a balloon release for her at Luther Britt Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. People are asked to wear purple, which was her favorite color.
Michael Ray McLellan has been charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of death in connection to Hania’s murder.
